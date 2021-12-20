As winter begins, don’t forget to check your carbon monoxide detectors

There is a higher risk associated with colder months and carbon monoxide poisonings.

As the weather gets colder, many people are starting to use their heaters and other gas appliances.

“If those appliances aren’t running properly if they’re not burning efficiently, that can cause carbon monoxide to fill the home,” said senior firefighter Chad Sickles.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is caused when fuel isn’t burned fully.

Knowing the symptoms of carbon monoxide could mean life or death.

“You’re gonna have some dizziness, feel sick to your stomach,” said Sickles. “Just overall feel kinda bad. Also, you’ll feel pretty sleepy as well so if you have any of those symptoms, be sure to call 911.”

Sickles says this is a good time of year to make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working, especially since Winter is setting in.

“Winter months are a perfect time to do that,” said Sickles. “Make sure everything’s functioning properly. If not, just run down to the store and get a new one.”

Ace Hardware Store sells a variety of items including carbon monoxide detectors.

They say this time of year, they see more people coming in for help.

“First part of January most people are looking to replace batteries, replace old smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, so it’s pretty common to see towards the end of the year,” said manager Jen Slind.

The detectors come in a variety of options that fit the need of your home.

“They can be battery-powered, or plugin, or hardwire, or multiples of those. Some of the nice ones to do are something that is both, where you get a battery back up if your power is out or it’s hardwired and running,” Slind said.

Carbon monoxide exposure can also happen while warming up your car in an enclosed area such as a garage.

“Being sure that when you are warming your vehicle up, make sure it’s outside,” said Sickles. “Don’t start it in your garage and leave that door down cause that’s where that carbon monoxide can leak into the house.”

Sickles also says make sure your space heaters are being used in a well-ventilated area.

Each carbon monoxide detectors have a different replacement date so make sure you check the back of your packaging to know when to replace it.