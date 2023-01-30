MINOT, ND (KXNET) — An 8-month investigation into the May 2022 death of a man whose body was found in the Souris River has come to a close.

Ashlan Garcia

On May 27, 2022, kayakers on the Souris River in southeast Minot came across the man who was later identified as 20-year-old Ashlan Garcia.

Garcia had been reported missing from his residence since April 18, 2022. He left home without his cellphone or wallet.

His body was sent to the North Dakota Medical Examiner’s office for official identification and to learn the cause of his death.

Today, the State Medical Examiner issued a final report to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office, stating the cause and manner of Garcia’s death was determined to be an accidental drowning. No foul play was suspected in his death.