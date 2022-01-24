Athlete of the Week: Bismarck Blizzard’s Kambree Grabar

This week’s Friday Night Frenzy Athlete of the Week is Bismarck Blizzard goalie Kambree Grabar.

Grabar has had a tremendous couple of weeks, but her big plays have come in big moments with two saves to clinch two different shutout wins. One of those came against Mandan and another came on Saturday against Jamestown.

Grabar is just a freshman, but she’s had 61 saves in the Blizzard’s last three games. She boasts nearly a 90 percent save percentage on the year, and her confidence is only growing.

“I’ve just got to step up and do my job, and know that whatever happens you just have to let it go,” Grabar said. “When I make my saves and do my job that gives the team confidence they need to do their job, and then we can all work as a team.”

If you have someone you’d like to nominate for athlete of the week you can send them to us at NDFirst@KXNet.com.