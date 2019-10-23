Attention, holiday shoppers: Christmas sales start Oct. 25



Are you ready for the start of the Christmas holiday shopping season — this Friday?

That’s right — Santa sneaks in less than a week before the Great Pumpkin has a chance to rise in the pumpkin patch.

You’ll be hearing “Jingle Bells” well before you hear “Monster Mash.”

Because of the calendar, the holiday shopping season is six days shorter this year than in 2018, and retailers are ramping up to make up for the shortfall.

Walmart announced its plans for the holiday season recently, starting off with an aggressive “Early Deals Drop” campaign starting Friday, October 25, online at walmart.com.

Shoppers will find deals on top items in electronics, gaming, toys, home and sporting goods — while supplies last.

Walmart is also planning to streamline the online shopping experience with a scannable toy catalog and an expanded offering of top brand gifts.

Other retailers, no doubt, will be joining in the early start to the season — many just haven’t yet revealed their plans.

So, get ready holiday shoppers — the season is here sooner than you may have thought. And it won’t let up for the next two months.

