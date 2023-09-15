BISMARCK, ND (KXNET)- The attorneys for a mother charged with child neglect have filed a motion to dismiss the case.

“We feel duty-bound to represent Ms. Black Elk pro-bono in this case. This is a just cause and we’re here until the end,” said Bruce Ringstrom, who is representing Cassandra Black Elk along with co-counsel, Dane DeKrey.

DeKrey filed a motion to dismiss the case earlier this month, stating “there isn’t probably cause to believe Cassi failed to provide necessary care for her daughter, S.B. The Court should therefore dismiss the case.”

“It is our hope that this gets disposed of before we have to go to trial, but in the event that it does, we’re prepared to do that as well,” said Ringstrom following a final dispositional conference held in the case Friday.

While the Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s Office originally stated Black Elk’s failure to provide necessary parental care resulted in the nearly four-week old baby’s death, prosecutors have since filed an amended court document that alleges Black Elk consumed alcohol to a level that impaired her ability to care for the child.

While Black Elk originally pleaded guilty to the charge, an autopsy report later showed the baby’s cause of death was unexplained sudden death and the manner of death was undetermined. District Court Judge Daniel Borgen allowed Black Elk to withdraw her guilty plea and vacated her conviction on an ineffective assistance of counsel claim. The State appealed the decision and the case went to the North Dakota Supreme Court, which upheld the lower court’s decision.

“Lots of people accused of serious crimes plead guilty when they are, in fact, factually innocent. The pressure of the criminal justice system forces people to plead guilty, because the consequences of going to trial- something the criminal justice system calls the trial penalty- is so grave that even innocent people will plead guilty,” said Ringstrom.

In the motion to dismiss the case, DeKrey notes “the state must show what ‘necessary care’ Cassi failed to provide S.B. the night she died. The evidence shows that Cassi gave S.B. a bottle, swaddled her, and put her to sleep around 1:00 a.m. By 6:00 a.m., Cassi awoke to feed S.B. in accordance with her feeding schedule, only to discover that S.B . had unexpectedly died. And the autopsy corroborates this, as it noted that S.B. was well-nourished, well-developed, and the home was well-maintained with age-appropriate toys. The evidence thus establishes that Cassi did in fact provide all ‘necessary care’ to S.B.”

“The idea that a woman loses her baby, finds herself pleading guilty, and has multiple traumas when, in fact, law enforcement was aware that there wasn’t evidence of homicide is truly tragic,” said Ringtrom.

The State has until September 20th to file its response to the motion to dismiss.

KX News asked the current prosecutor on the case, Gabrielle Goter for comment, but she declined, citing that the case is an open matter.