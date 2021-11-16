Audit: North Dakota firm was properly awarded wall contract

Image: Screenshot of 60 Minutes report on Fisher Sand and Gravel of Dickinson and the border wall.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Defense Department’s internal watchdog said its investigation into a $400 million border wall contract found it was properly awarded to a North Dakota firm whose owner used multiple appearances on Fox News to push for the job.

The Pentagon’s inspector general on Monday released results of the audit, requested last year by House Homeland Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat.

The Mississippi congressman asked for the review of the contract awarded to Dickinson-based Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure that the company’s bid met standards and that the contract was awarded in accordance with federal procurement regulations.