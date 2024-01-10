

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has received a citizen-requested petition for an audit of the New Rockford-Sheyenne Public School.

Under North Dakota law, the State Auditor’s Office may be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. A total of 79 signatures were needed for the State Auditor’s Office to conduct a petition audit for New Rockford-Sheyenne Public School. A total of 128 signatures were collected.

The audit will start in early fall as soon as the school closes out its year-end books. The audit period under review will be from June 30, 2023, to July 1, 2024. The petition audit will take the place of a regularly scheduled audit the school is required by law to undergo.

Those wanting to provide information for consideration in this particular audit are asked to contact the State Auditor’s Office at ndsao@nd.gov or by calling 701-328-2241.