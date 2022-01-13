Auditor finds 6 areas of concern in new Stark County report

The State Auditor’s Office found six areas of concern in Stark County’s recent audit.

Among the concerns include:

  • Stark County didn’t follow state law in preparation of its 2020 budget. This may have led to an incorrect calculation of tax levies for the county
  • Documentation was not kept to verify the mill levy calculation was being done correctly. This may have caused incorrect calculation of tax levies for the county

Stark County has developed a plan to address the issues identified, according to a press release.

For the full audit report, click here.

