Auditor finds 6 areas of concern in new Stark County report

The State Auditor’s Office found six areas of concern in Stark County’s recent audit.
Among the concerns include:
- Stark County didn’t follow state law in preparation of its 2020 budget. This may have led to an incorrect calculation of tax levies for the county
- Documentation was not kept to verify the mill levy calculation was being done correctly. This may have caused incorrect calculation of tax levies for the county
Stark County has developed a plan to address the issues identified, according to a press release.
