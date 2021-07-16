August brings new laws in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Mothers may breastfeed their children in public without having to do so discreetly.

Citizens can stand their ground and use whatever force necessary to protect themselves or their home.

Booze will be allowed to be sold much earlier on Sunday mornings and state officials may not mandate face coverings.

These changes are among hundreds of new state laws that take effect on Aug. 1, representing the work of the 2021 Legislature.

Another new law reduces the amount of interest and penalties the state can charge companies for unpaid oil and gas royalties.

Officials estimate the legislation will cost the state about $70 million.

