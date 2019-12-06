Authorities search for man mistakenly released from jail

Williams County law enforcement is searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released.
Daniel Decoteau was released on November 29 by accident.

We spoke directly to the Williams County Sheriff’s Department for more information on exactly how this happened.
Decoteau was sentenced on November 27th to two years in prison at the State Penitentiary.
He pled guilty to a burglary charge in Williams County.

The accidental release happened on November 29 when he was scheduled to be transferred to the State pen in Bismarck.

The mistake wasn’t discovered until yesterday, nearly one week after the scheduled transfer from the Williams County Correctional Center.
An active warrant is now out for his arrest.

Decoteau is a 33-year-old Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is 6 foot 2 inches and 275 lbs.

Please call 911 if you see him. Law enforcement asks you not to try and apprehend him.

The release is being investigated and the Williams County Sheriff’s Department says steps are being taken at the Correctional Center to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

