WYNDMERE, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota authorities are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Wyndmere bank.

Richland County Chief Deputy Grant Ruehl says the woman came into Lincoln State Bank shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Her face was covered and she demanded money.

KFGO radio reports that the woman left in a tan or beige GMC or Chevrolet pickup with a topper. There were two employees in the bank at the time and no customers.

No injuries were immediately reported.