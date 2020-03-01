Autopsy Reveals Selena Not Afraid’s Cause of Death

Top Stories

by: Jeanelle Slade

Posted: / Updated:

KTVQ (BILLINGS, M.T.) — The official autopsy report in the death of Selena Not Afraid was released today.
The state medical examiners office has officially ruled the 16-year-old Hardin girls’ death as hypothermia. The situation surrounding what happened to her has been ruled accidental.
That report coincides with the preliminary autopsy report released just days after Not Afraid’s body was found on January 20th.
The press release, however, does not release toxicology numbers, details the investigators say they needed in this case.

