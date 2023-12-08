BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— 12-year-old Ayla Huck has a lot of things in common with kids her age. “I like reading quite a bit and I also like choir,” Huck said. When she’s not at school, she helps take care of her brother, Aacen. She also likes to have fun with him, but it can be challenging, and not just because of his health issues. “I don’t want to make him uncomfortable with the temperature of my hands,” Huck explained.



Ayla has Raynaud’s Syndrome. She said she’s had it for a while, but it got worse when she went swimming. “It was only, maybe seven, ten minutes I think that I got in. Then that’s when I noticed and I was like something’s not right here,” Huck said.

“Her fingers were bright purple. The palms of her hands were white,” Ayla’s mother, Alysia, said. Alysia was surprised by the sudden change in the color of her daughter’s hands, but it hasn’t just been about how her daughter’s hands look. “One of her teachers called me and said, ‘Ayla said her hands are really bad. She’s having a hard time even holding the pencil.’ And they were kind of like, ‘Is this for real?'” Alysia said.



It was real. Also real is the fact that Alysia said her daughter has been bullied about her discolored, cold hands at school. “We had to talk about being confident and not letting that bring us down and that we all have different things that affect us. But yeah, that’s tough when everybody’s going up and giving each other high-fives and then they stop,” Alysia said.



According to the Cleveland Clinic, about 1 in 20 people in the U.S. live with Raynaud’s.

There are two types, with Dr. Ambreesh Chawla, a rheumatologist at the Cleveland Clinic, saying the Primary Type of Raynaud’s, or Raynaud’s Disease, is the most common, “which essentially is a condition that usually affects younger women in the teens, twenties and thirties. That’s usually due to estrogen having a role in perhaps making the smooth muscle around the arteries, the arterioles, the small blood vessels at the end of the fingers and toes a little hypersensitive,” Dr. Chawla said.



Secondary Raynaud’s Syndrome, or Raynaud’s Phenomenon, is typically associated with an underlying condition or disease, “such as Scleroderma, Inflammatory Myositis, Sjögren’s Syndrome, Raynaud’s associated with Vasculitis. Oftentimes, secondary Raynaud’s can be secondary to medications a patient may be on, such as a beta blocker for blood pressure or sometimes associated with the chemical irritants of smoking,” Chawla explained.



Regardless of the type, Dr. Chawla said in addition to whatever treatment is needed, being kind can also go a long way. “We always have to kind of practice empathy and kindness and compassion for anyone we might see who might be going through something and maybe understand that maybe that person wearing extra gloves or extra mitts might be going through something a little bit more than just feeling subjectively cold,” Chawla said.



Ayla said that even if sharing her story helps only one person, it’s still one person who can feel a bit more confident about the skin they’re in. “That would make me really happy to know that other people don’t have to feel self-conscious about it and they can just go on and live their lives,” Huck said.