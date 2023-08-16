MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot welcomed a new member to the animal family August 7 with the birth of a baby giraffe.

As of August 15, the baby weighs 133 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

After spending a few days with the mom, the baby was successfully introduced to the herd.

New baby calf with its mother, Kianga. (Image: RPZ)

It’s the 10th calf born to parents Kianga and the late Mashama. Giraffe gestation is about 15 months, meaning Kianga was carrying the calf when Mashama died in September 2022 at the age of 21.

Both the gender and name of the new calf will be announced publicly on Friday, August 18.

Zoo officials have two names in mind for the baby: Mahari, which means “forgiver,” or Jabari, which means “the brave one.”

You can vote for one of the names at the Zoo’s Facebook page or in person before Friday.

The zoo now has a herd of four giraffes: