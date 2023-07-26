MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET)– There are a lot of things you need to prepare for with school starting up in about a month — but at Western Plains Public Health in Mandan, you can check one thing off your list.

For the first time, the clinic is hosting a walk-in immunization clinic for back-to-school shots. For kids attending public school, these immunizations are required before kindergarten and 7th grade, and again when they turn 16. Officials say they started the walk-in event to make it easier on parents. The vaccination station even has refreshments and free school supplies to make things a little bit more enjoyable for the kids.

“For this immunization clinic, they are walk-in, no appointments are necessary,” said Western Plains Public Health Immunization Coordinator Katie Ell. “If parents are not able to make the walk-in clinics, we always have appointment times available if you just call our office. Kids are always available to see their healthcare provider to get caught up on their immunizations.”

The clinic takes place July 27 and August 1 from 4:30-6 pm. It will also take place on July 31 from 12:30-6:00 pm.