Back2Basics Pantry Program needs volunteers to help distribute to Minot Public Schools

Based on the 2020-21 school year, more than 2,300 students within Minot Public Schools were found to be in need of food.

That’s why the Minot Public School Foundation started its Back2Basics Pantry Program last year.



The pantry may look different in each school it’s in, depending on the need. But, all of the pantries include a nutritional snack or meal item for students to have at school or take home.



Families do not have to sign up or pre-register.



One of the main goals of this project is to relieve anxiety, tension or pressures of students and families when it comes to getting the basic necessities they may need.



Wednesday, volunteers unloaded a delivery from the Great Plains Food Bank to give to one of the seven schools.

“Our teachers and our counselors are just so busy and it really helps to bring the community together to kind of see the needs within the schools and we’ve had a great support system so far but we’re always looking for more,” Danielle Rued, executive director of the Minot Public School Foundation – the entity that supports the Back2Basics Pantry Program – said.

The foundation still needs volunteers each month to organize and bring deliveries to the schools. If you’re interested, contact the foundation on Facebook or call 701-857-4555.