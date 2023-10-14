BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Badlands Circuit in Minot has completed the first part of their Finals Rodeo — and its results serve to showcase some of the best ropers and riders in the competition. The results of the rodeo’s first round, which took place on Friday, October 13, are as follows:

Bareback Riding

1. Ben Kramer, Max, ND, 81.5 points on Korkow Rodeo’s Dixie’s Gray;

2. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, SD, 79;

3. Chase Yellow Hawk, Blunt, SD, 75;

4. Kyle Bloomquist, Raymond, MN, 73

Steer Wrestling

1. Joe Nelson, Watford City, ND, 3.5 seconds;

2. (tie) Tyler Thorson, Manning, ND, and Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND, 4.1 each;

4. Scott Kleeman, Killdeer, ND, 4.2.

Team Roping

1. Jon Peterson, Belle Fourche, SD/Trae Smith, Georgetown, ID 5.8 seconds;

2. Reece Weber, Valentine, NE/Matt Kasner, Cody, NE 6.5;

3. Cooper White, Hershey, NE/Tucker White, Hershey, NE 6.8;

4. Brent McInerney, Alzada, MT/Tanner McInerney, Alzada, MT 7.1.

Saddle bronc riding

1. Lavern Borntrager, Elsmere, NE, 80.5 points on Bailey Rodeo’s Rip Cord;

2. (tie) Kash Deal, Faith, SD and Cash Wilson, Wall, SD, 79 each;

4. (tie) Brady Hill, Onida, SD and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD, 78 each.

Breakaway roping

1. Rickie Fanning, Spearfish, SD, 2.3 seconds;

2. Danielle Wray, Ord, NE, 2.4;

3. Tanegai Zilverberg, Holabird, SD, 2.5;

4. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, SD, 2.6.

Tie-down roping

1. Brock Belkham, Flandreau, SD, 8.9 seconds;

2. Cole Robinson, Moorcroft, WY, 9.0.

3. Austin Hurlburt, Norfolk, NE, 9.4.

4. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, SD, 10.0.

Barrel Racing

1. Britany Diaz, Desdemona, TX, 13.29

2. Lakken Bice, Killdeer, ND, 13.48

3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, 13.62

4. Molly Otto, Grand Forks, ND, 13.65

Bull Riding

1. Mason Moody, Letcher, SD 83 points on Sutton Rodeo’s Rock N Roll Fantasy;

2. TJ Schmidt, Belle Fourche, SD 76; no other qualified rides.

In order to learn more about the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, and to learn when the next round of events will be taking place, visit their website here.