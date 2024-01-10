BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Kirsten Baesler said Wednesday she is running for re-election as North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction, an office that oversees education in grades kindergarten through 12.

Kirsten Baesler

Baesler has served in the position since 2012. Before that, she spent her career in the Bismarck public school system, serving in many positions such as vice principal, classroom teacher, library media specialist and a brief period with the North Dakota School Boards Association.

Baesler also served nine years on the Mandan School Board, including seven years as president.

Among the accomplishments she points to during her during her tenure as state schools superintendent, Baesler notes she led a first-in-the-nation plan requiring instruction in computer science and cybersecurity and integrating cyber-education content standards into school coursework for all students in every grade.

She also helped develop a public online “education dashboard” that provides North Dakotans information about student achievement results in mathematics, science, and English, as well as data about school building enrollment, demographics, graduation rates, and more.

A resident of Mandan, Baesler has three adult sons, one daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters.