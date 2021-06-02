Bakken Energy, Mitsubishi announce partnership for clean hydrogen hub

Gov. Doug Burgum has announced a new partnership between Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi to create cleaner energy in North Dakota.

Those two companies are joining together to create what they call a “hydrogen hub” to produce, store, transport and consume clean hydrogen.

Bakken Energy is working on acquiring the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah to make it the largest producer of clean hydrogen in North America. The hub will focus on producing blue hydrogen, which is made from natural gas and captured carbon dioxide.

It will then be connected by pipeline to other clean energy hubs being developed throughout the country. Burgum says it’s a step forward to achieving carbon neutrality in North Dakota by 2030.

“How would we possibly get that done and do that without any regulation, how do we do that with just innovation. We know we’ve got assets and capabilities here that others don’t, starting with carbon capture utilization storage initiatives,” Burgum said.

Those at Bakken Energy say they hope to finish the purchase of the plant by the end of the year, before re-development can begin.