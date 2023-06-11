NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The sunshine-filled months give dog owners a chance to spend extra quality time outdoors with furry companions. But summer and your dog’s health have a set of challenges, especially when it comes to heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and feeding your dog the proper food. Let’s start with some education on how your dog’s body reacts to heat.

“Dogs can’t sweat. They can only sweat on their paws,” said Dr. Louis Pinkerton, a vet and the Owner of Pinkerton Animal Hospital. “We stay cool because we can perspire. Dogs can only stay cool by panting, and heat comes off their bodies just like us. But without perspiring, then you don’t get that evaporation. So, the only way he evaporates is by panting.”

Heavy panting could be a sign of heat exhaustion in your dog. This can happen while on a walk, laying in the sun for long periods of time, and even being in the car without cool air for even a few minutes. Dr. Pinkerton says, don’t leave your dog in the car, ever. Not even with the A.C. on because you never know what could happen while you run your errand.

Also, keep in mind when taking your dog on a walk, asphalt can burn their feet. For example, if it’s 85 degrees outside, the asphalt temperature is 130 degrees. But Dr. Pinkerton says the main concern for pets during summer months, is heat stroke.

“Only 50% of dogs that actually have heat stroke are going to survive, with optimal care. So, owners always want to be thinking about how they are going to keep their dog from overheating.”

Signs your dog is becoming heat exhausted include your dog’s tongue turns a purple or a bright red color or you see a rapid decrease in energy. Dr. Pinkerton says, if this happens, get your dog completely wet with cool water. Not cold, but cool water. You can also feed them ice cubes to cool them down internally.

“The ice is going internal, and that’s where we want to cool them down. And out here we want to cool them down but not so rapidly that we constrict the blood vessels. The hose or if you’re at the lake and the water is reasonably warm, get them in the water there.”

Barbecues are usually a key part of summer fun and often feature delicious but potentially harmful foods for dogs. Keep an eye out for foods that are toxic for your pups, like onions, garlic, grapes, raisins, chocolate, and alcohol. And Dr. Pinkerton says he doesn’t recommend letting your dog snack on any type of meat bones.

“Those are things we really want to be cognizant of, grapes and raisins. And as far as barbequing goes, I’m not big on pork in dogs. I don’t think you want to use any cooked bones and you don’t want to use any bones that have been sawed through.”

You can also encourage your dog to stay hydrated by adding a splash of no-salt-added chicken broth to their bowl. To take it one step further, you can freeze the chicken broth in your ice cube trays and add it to their water bowl, for a refreshing summer drink.

Dr. Pinkerton says to always consult your vet if you see any major signs of distress. All in all, use your best judgment when it comes to your furry friend. And these tips will make for a PAWsativley great summer!