BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One individual has been pronounced deceased, and another has suffered serious injuries as the result of a crash early on Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, a Ford F150 was traveling westbound on I-94 in Barnes County (roughly one mile west of Oriska) when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered roadway. The vehicle spun on the roadway before entering the north ditch, rolling, and came to rest along the fence line.

The driver of the Ford — a 50-uear-old man — was transported to Mercy Hospital in Valley City, where he was pronounced dead. The vehicle’s passenger, a 42-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries, and has been transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo via Air Med.

The accident currently remains under investigation.