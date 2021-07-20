Baseball tournament in Minot to bring around $400,000 to city

For the second time, the city of Minot will play host to the 10U Midwest Plains Regional Cal Ripkin Tournament. The city is excited to welcome hundreds of visitors from seven different states.

Visit Minot is expecting around $400,000 to be brought into the city this weekend.

“Obviously hotels, but honestly even so much more than that — restaurants, retail, events, attractions they all really benefit from people coming in to enjoy our community,” Stephanie Schoenrock, Executive Director of Visit Minot, said.

Eight teams will be competing for the chance to head to Florida to play in the Cal Ripkin World Series in August. The teams will also get exposure to teams they normally don’t play.

“This one we are playing teams from Missouri, and Colorado and Nebraska so for these kids it’s going to be exciting just for them to see how they compare to other kids their age in the Midwest Region,” Coach Mike Kelly said. “So it’s a huge opportunity for them and it will be fun for them.

And if you love watching baseball there will be plenty of opportunities this week to get out and cheer on the young talent in the area starting Thursday.

“There will be two pools, eight teams total, so every team that is coming will play at least three games against teams they have never seen before which is cool,” Coach Braden Bosch said. “And then the top four in a bracket and the winner of that will head down to Florida.

Schoenrock said having events like these is key in showing what Minot has to offer.

“We are so excited, Visit Minot, our goal is to bring people in from outside of Ward County to support all of the hospitality industry in our community. Fortunately, we’ve been very lucky to do that,” Schoenrock said.

The Minot 10U team will start playing Thursday, July 22 at 11:15 a.m. All games will be played at the Jack Hoeven Baseball Complex.

For more information on the tournament, you can visit the Minot Baseball League website.