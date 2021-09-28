Basin Electric announces two new partners

Basin Electric has two new partners.

The North Dakota co-op announced Tuesday it is partnering with ALLETE out of Duluth, Minnesota, as well as Dairyland Power Cooperative out of La Crosse, Wisconsin, in order to develop a new natural gas-based generation.

The Nemadji Trail Energy Center is a proposed 600-megawatt combined cycle power plant that will be located in Superior, Wisconsin.

Basin Electric CEO Todd Telesz says the partnership helps Basin serve its members with additional power that is economical and fuel flexible.

The Nemadji Trail Energy Center has access to two interstate natural gas pipelines designed to be technology-ready for 30-percent hydrogen refuel.