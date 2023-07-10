Todd Telesz

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Basin Electric Cooperative CEO and General Manager Todd Telesz has resigned and Senior Vice President and CFO Todd Brickhouse has been named to lead the coop in the interim.

Basin’s board of directors accepted Telesz’ resignation this weekend during its meeting and asked Brickhouse to serve as interim CEO and general manager until a replacement can be found.

Telesz has led Basin since September 1, 2021.

Prior to his work with the cooperative, Telesz served as senior vice president of the Power, Energy, and Utilities division at CoBank, a nationwide rural and farm financial services company.

Todd Brickhouse

Brickhouse joined Basin Electric in 2022 as its senior vice president and chief financial officer after 21 years at Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) in Glen Allen, Va., where he served as its vice president and treasurer.

Basin says it plans to conduct a national search for its next CEO and general manager by looking at both internal and external candidates.

Basin Electric, headquartered in Bismarck, serves electric customers in nine states.