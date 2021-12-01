Basketball: Century brings back familiar faces and a ton of talent

The Class A season tips off in just a few days, and one team that is bringing back a ton of chemistry is Century.

Nearly all of their varsity experience from last season will return, including big-time scorers and size in the frontcourt. With the young talent, head coach Darin Mattern says he is not leaning on just one player for their offensive production.

“They’ve heard me harp day after day after day that we got to share the ball,” says head coach Darin Mattern. “I’ve been very happy with how we’ve been doing that and that’s something that we got to continue to do and the message has got to be, make your teammate a better player and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of the season.”

“We’re really together, and we’re all bought in,” says junior Anthony Doppler. “We want to buy into Mattern, we want to buy into our coaches. We just want to win. And we’re all on the same page, win at all costs.”

