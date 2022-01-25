BCI special agent testifies about explicit images found on Derrick Walker’s phone

The trial for Derrick Walker, of Minot, who is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a child began Tuesday in Bismarck.

A 13-person jury was seated and heard testimony from Special Agent Jesse Smith of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Katie Heidinger, who had allegedly taken and sent many of the images to Walker.

Smith testified about Snapchats, photos and videos he found on Walker’s phone.

Heidinger, who previously reached a plea agreement and agreed to testify against Walker, testified that it was Walker who is shown in many of the images taken from the phone.

The trial will continue Wednesday.