‘Be brave and it won’t hurt’: Children roll up their sleeves in Minot for pediatric COVID vaccine

FILE – Jamie Onofrio Franceschini, 11, watches as RN Rosemary Lantigua prepares a syringe with her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for children as young as 5.

Health officials say parents shouldn’t worry about getting their children vaccinated.

First District Health Unit is allowing parents to schedule COVID vaccination appointments for their children.

Lacey McNichols, the public health nurse at First District Health Unit, says parents should be honest with kids about the vaccine.



“Letting them know that a vaccine when it goes in, it really doesn’t hurt going in,” said McNichols. “Afterwards they can get a sore arm but to move that arm around and play and do any of your normal activities as much as possible.”

One parent says it was important that he try to make his daughter as comfortable as possible.

“I asked her to bring a toy of her own choosing,” said Aaron Ament, a parent who decided to let his daughter get the vaccination. “I told her she could sit on my lap or she could sit on the chair by herself. I said that you know after we’ll go and watch a movie together once she’s feeling better.”

He also says it was a joint decision for her to get vaccinated.



“As a parent I wanted her to have the best protection, but I also let it be her choice too,” said Ament.

In the Department of Health’s virtual Town Hall, Joan Connell, a pediatrician for the UND Center for Family Medicine, says that it’s important to remember that you’re not alone when making medical decisions.



“The biggest message I wanted to provide today was the availability and the interest of your healthcare providers, your physicians and your medical home in helping you find answers to your questions,” said Connell.

Another parent did just that.

Jake Danks first had a discussion with the family physician.

One of his daughters was nervous to get the vaccine.

“I was so scared. Usually, when I get shots it hurts,” said Alexis, his daughter.

And her advice for other children who might be nervous?



“Be brave and it won’t hurt.”

First District is also offering COVID-19 booster shots for people 65 and older, or those 18 and older with underlying conditions and those that live or work in high-risk settings.

If you want to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, click here.