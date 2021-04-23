BECEP to host drive-thru literacy event

If you would like to learn a few tips or tricks on how to read to your infant or toddler, we have just the thing for you: A drive-through literacy event is coming up next week.

65 percent of fourth-graders are not proficient in reading, according to the 2019 Kids Count Data Book. As part of an effort to promote early learning and literacy, the Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program is hosting its first-ever drive-through event.

They tell us it’s all about giving families the information and resources they need, and reading to kids should start as early as possible.

“We read the paper. We read signs. We can point those out to our kids. We want families to love to read with their kids. That starts as young as birth. When they come home from the hospital you can read. They might sleep through the first book, but by the time they’re ready for school, if you’ve read to them the whole time, that sets them up for success,” said Michelle Ragan, a home visitor with Bismarck Early Intervention.

The event will be held next Wednesday in Bismarck at the Magical Moments Park. Another will be held May 5 at Beulah Riverside Park. Supplies will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on the events, click HERE.