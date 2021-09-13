Belcourt man dies in crash near Rolla

A 44-year-old Belcourt man died after a crash east of Rolla on Monday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved: a Dodge Caravan, driven by the Belcourt man with three passengers; a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 22-year-old Rolla man; and a third, unknown vehicle stopped in traffic.

Patrol says the wreck happened when the Dodge tried to “overtake” the stopped vehicle and struck the Jeep head-on.

The two vehicles ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the Dodge sustained fatal injuries, and the three passengers of the Dodge and the driver of the Jeep sustained serious injuries. Everyone had to be extracted due to the severe damage to the two vehicles.