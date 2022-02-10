John Poitra has been sentenced to seven years in prison for carjacking, United States Attorney Nicholas Chase says.

The Belcourt man was walking in the area of 6th Avenue N and 8th Street N in Fargo on March 17, 2020, when he approached someone who had just parked, demanded their keys and threatened to stab the owner. Poitra fled in that vehicle, hitting another vehicle as he left, according to a press release.

Fargo police say he hit two more vehicles while he was being followed by them. North Dakota Highway Patrol joined Fargo police on I-94, where deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office stopped and arrested Poitra near Moorhead, Minnesota.

He pled guilty to carjacking on Sept. 30, 2021.

He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, a $100 special assessment, and a restitution of $496.24 to the victim of the carjacking and $1,188 to the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust.