Turtle Mountain schools to close for 2 weeks after rise in COVID cases

Citing a public health emergency, Turtle Mountain schools will close for nearly two weeks in an effort to reduce rising positive COVID-19 cases.

Belcourt schools, Dunseith Indian Day School and Ojibwa Indian School will close from Jan. 5-14. Schools will remain closed on Monday, Jan. 17 because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The request to close schools was brought forth by TMBCI. Both the Belcourt School District Board and Bureau of Indian Education agreed with the closures.

No virtual instruction will be held, according to a Facebook post from Dr. Michelle Thomas-Langan, the district superintendent, and athletics will continue with increased mitigation efforts. As of now, schools have accumulated enough extra instructional time to cover this school closure without having to make-up days, the post said.