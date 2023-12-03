MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — This weekend, the Mandan Eagles Club was filled with police deputies, officers of different departments, and community members — all of whom came together for the benefit of Deputy Zach Aguon.

“This is a benefit for one of our deputies, Zack Aguon,” says Fundraiser and Event Emcee John Sisk. “He has cancer, which is not fair, and awful, and terrible — so a whole bunch of us came together to support him with so many awesome things.”

The fundraiser featured auctions, a bake sale, and a free meal at the club, among other benefits.

“We have a huge silent auction,” Sisk states. “We’ve got a big ole gun raffle. We have a bunch of raffle tickets for gift cards. We’ve got a big chili cook off downstairs. We have a massive bake sale with things that I want to eat all of. “

“We’re having the chili feed at the Eagles Club in Mandan for the Zach Aguon benefit,” states Deputy Jon Moll. ” It’s going pretty good. It’s before noon. Had some folks come up right at 11, so we’ve fed over 100 people already. “

Overall, organizers say that the the benefit was a success, and would like to thank all of those who donated to the cause or attended the event.

“We’ve had donations from all over the county,” says Sisk. “A bunch of different businesses have come together. It’s been really wonderful to see all the impact. This is the kind of thing that really draws folks together, because it is just horribly unfair. Zach is a dad — he has 3 kids. In his 30s. It’s the kind of thing that pulls the rug out from anybody. But honestly, it’s been incredible for the community to see how everyone has come together. “



A gun raffle benefit is also set for December 16th at the Eagles in Mandan. Raffle tickets are still available and can be obtained by visiting the Morton County Sheriff’s Department. An account has also been set up at Gate City Bank for the family.