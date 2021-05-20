Benefit in Dickinson aims to raise money so Make-A-Wish North Dakota can grant more wishes

The community is joining forces in order to help bring a smile to some kids faces.

This Saturday, Make-A-Wish North Dakota is teaming up with the Dickinson Lions Club to put on a benefit for every member in the city and beyond to enjoy.

The West River Ice Center is where you’ll find the family-friendly event, which is offering inflatable jump castles, a taco bar, a silent and live auction, as well as entertainment for all.

All the proceeds will then go back to granting more wishes.

One of the Wish Granters says due to the pandemic, they’re all kinds of backed up.

“Currently we’re working on nine wishes in Dickinson. We just granted one last week, so that will be 10 that we were working on coming into this event. So yeah, it’s important so we could get those kids to be able to do what they want to do,” said Kelly Braun, a wish granter with Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

Braun says during the event they also bring up the kids, past and present on stage, and introduce them.

He says it truly makes them feel like they’re a celebrity.