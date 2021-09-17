Berry Acres pumpkin patch open for the season

The fall season may be short, but pumpkin patches in the area want to make the most of it.

Minot’s Berry Acres started back in 2010 as a small local pumpkin patch.

Owner Calvin Berry says more and more people visit each year, so they try to add something new for each season.

“We’re already planning for next year,” said Berry. “So it takes a whole year as far as designing the corn maze, new things for next year, stuff like that.”

While the drought didn’t affect the number of pumpkins that grew, they were slightly smaller.

The drought also made it harder to find straw for their signature-themed haybales.

Berry says that his wife chooses the theme every year and does all the painting herself.

Her inspiration comes from movies their kids watch.

The pandemic slowed down a lot of things — but it didn’t slow things down here. They still had a great turnout last year and were able to grow over 60 different types of squashes and pumpkins.

The pumpkins were planted in May and on average, they grow for almost three months, so now is prime picking time.

Berry says that picking the perfect pumpkin depends on what it will be used for.

“Well everyone’s got their own what they’re looking for whether they’re gonna carve it or not. So some people like the tall ones, some people do like the round ones. Now this year there’s a lot of new colors,” he said.

Plus, there are many other things to do besides picking pumpkins.

“With admission you get the corn maze, you get the pedal cars, the bales of fun, slides, swings, our fishing pond, pedal cars, there’s lots that go with the admission, and then there is also extra activities,” said Berry.

Berry Acres will be open until Halloween, depending on the weather.

Once the season is over, they start preparing for the next year and opening their greenhouse.

“When Berry Acres is closed we kind of clean it all up but we also have the Green Thumb greenhouse so that starts there in February where we grow annuals, vegetables, perennials, all that kind of stuff,” said Berry.

Admission to Berry Acres is $7 per person and kids three and under are free.

The pumpkin patch is open on weekdays from noon to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.