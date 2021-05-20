Berthold farmer and motorcycle legend celebrates his 90th birthday in a big way

Some people say he’s a legend in the motorcycle community. He celebrated a big milestone that some people never get to experience — his 90th birthday.

“You only turn 90 once. It’s a pretty big deal! And for somebody to still be riding at 90 is huge!” said Kelsey Schlag, the marketing manager at Magic City Harley Davidson.

Schlag is talking about Oliver Skinningsrud, better known as Ole.

Ole is an active motorcyclist — even at age 90.

“Ole’s been tickled to death! 90 years old, it’s pretty special somebody 90 can still ride like Ole does,” said David Williamson, Ole’s friend.

The biker community stepped up to throw him this once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

More than 20 bikers from KAHU, Minot Hog Chapter, Norsemen and Ramblers motorcycle clubs rode with Ole to the Magic City Harley Davidson shop from Berthold.

He also received a special escort from the sheriff’s department.

“When Ole found out, oh he just couldn’t believe he was getting escorted!” Williamson said.

“It was wonderful! Yep. They sure did a good job,” Skinningsrud said.

“This is great! I wasn’t expecting all of these people, so I think that really shows how great the biker community is,” Schlag said.

Everyone enjoyed dinner, good conversation and, of course, birthday cake.

“Well, I think it’s awful nice for all these people to come and be a part of this. I didn’t think I was that special!” said Skinningsrud.

And his advice for people who want to live as long as he has is pretty simple.

“Just do what you like to do, I guess. Have a little faith and hope. And, things will work out,” said Skinningsrud.

Happy birthday to Ole!

Fun fact about Ole, he’s had Buzz Aldrin, Willy G and Peter Fonda all at his farm over the years.