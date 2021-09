The Berthold Police Department just grew by four paws.

K-9 officer Bodhi is the newest addition to the department and will join part-time officer Greg Pinski.

According to a Facebook post, Bodhi was born in Holland and is a Belgian Malinois who is trained to find methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

Berthold police say these K-9s are a critical tool to small communities where there are few sworn officers.