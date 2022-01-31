Seventy-two children went missing here in North Dakota in 2020 and of that number, three of them remain missing, according to National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

That’s why Berthold police are providing residents with child ID kits as a proactive measure.

Three children were reported missing in the Berthold-Carpio area last year. All three kids were found safe.

Police Chief Al Schmidt says time is of the essence in any missing child case.

The kit includes information about the child, a fingerprint and a swab of their DNA. The department doesn’t hold any of the information until an emergency situation arises.

Parents who have child ID kits give the investigation a good headstart, according to Schmidt.

“The more information we have as law enforcement officers the more we can complete our jobs and bring children home safely. So when we come to the house and if you would have this kit available, we’d be able to see a picture of the child available, we’ll be able to collect their fingerprints, their DNA and so that will be a vital part in expediting the investigation,” Schmidt said.

He says in addition to having the kit, parents need to educate their kids on what to do when they’re lost or taken.

Residents in the Berthold-Carpio area should get in touch with the department if they would like one.