Berthold police warn of unlicensed door-to-door salespeople

Law enforcement is warning people in the area about door-to-door salespeople.

Last week, Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said officers arrested four people from Oregon who were in the area selling vacuums at people’s doorsteps.

He says they were not properly licensed, which is a legal requirement, so law enforcement was not aware they were in the area.

If any salespeople knock on your door, Schmidt advises homeowners to either not answer or ask them for proper credentials before moving forward with a transaction.

“They should ask for a state license and it should be on a green card from the North Dakota Attorney General saying that they have registered. There should be a date on there, there should be their name and each salesperson has to have their own card,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says if a person refuses to leave your doorstep contact police, immediately.