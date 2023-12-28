BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Roads have improved significantly in and around the Bismarck-Mandan area Thursday, as street crews and city services gain the upper hand on the ice storm that encased the area December 26.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation road conditions map, virtually all roads are in good winter driving condition. The exceptions remain some roads in the east in an area above and below Jamestown to Valley City.

Major roads through Bismarck and Mandan are in good driving condition, but many side streets and parking lots remain glazed and slippery. A combination of some heat from the sun and ongoing traffic are helping soften the icy mess, along with sand in some places.

A rare December flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Wild Rice River near Abercrombie, south of Fargo, Friday through Saturday. The rain and melting ice in that area may lead to a minor flood if the rive hits 20 feet. On Thursday morning, it was at 18.5 feet. The weather service expects the river to crest at 20 feet Friday morning and then fall below flood stage by the afternoon.