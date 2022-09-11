BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department was called to a Bismarck condominium building on Saturday, September 10, after a fire broke out in the attic of the building.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, at approximately 11:02 p.m., the Central Dakota Communications Center received a report of a fire in a ceiling light fixture in the 1000 block of Portland Drive. The first members of the BFD arrived to find smoke emerging from a three-story condominium building.

Upon entering the building, the firefighters pulled a hose line through the third floor as they advanced through the condo, finding the seat of the fire above the ceiling in the attic space.

As additional fire crews arrived, they aided with establishing a water supply, securing utilities, and conducting an operation to find any remaining smoldering materials. In total, 6 fire department apparatuses and 18 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries to any occupants, first responders, or family pets were reported. Fire damage was limited to the attic area above the unit.

An investigation was conducted, and the cause of the fire was determined to be an accident.