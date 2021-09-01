Biden approves major disaster declaration for North Dakota due to severe June storms

President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved a major disaster declaration for North Dakota due to the severe storms and flooding in June, opening up federal disaster assistance.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says the assistance has been made available to North Dakota to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.

Federal funding also is available to state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams counties.

Lance Davis was named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for recovery operations in the affected areas.