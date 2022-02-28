More than 3.5 million visits were recorded at the Dakota Square Mall in Minot over the last 12 months, according to The Retail Coach contracted by the city to recruit chain retail business into the area.

The report says Minot’s primary trade area has a population of about 176,000 and it’s expected to increase over the next few years.

This primary trade area includes places like Bismarck, Kenmare, Williston, Belcourt and Devils Lake as well as many other cities in between.

Project Director Kyle Cofer said, “How this works is if you’re within that polygon that we have drawn over Dakota Square Mall over the last 12 months and you’re on your phone…it pings.”



According to The Retail Coach, using GPS technology helps position the city’s retail capacity better as it identifies total visitors as well as repeat visitors.

In addition to the total retail population, the demographic information including race, income and education level makes the Minot area attractive to retail businesses.

“That is a very strong number that already gotten the attention of a lot of national retailers and restaurants think that that number we knew it was going to be strong just looking at the current retail and restaurant mix that y’all already have in the community and in the short time that we have been recruiting retailers and restaurants we have already gained a lot of interest,” said Cofer.

Shoppers also spent a lot of money on downtown Minot businesses.

The survey shows that visits to downtown Minot slightly surpassed visits to the mall in January of this year.

“What we do is targeted retail recruitment. We just don’t welcome anyone with open arms. We target national, regional brands, local brands for the downtown that are going to fill a need maybe complement what is already there,” said Cofer.



President of the Downtown Business Association Josh Wolsky said they’re impressed by the work and look forward to how to fully benefit from the data that has been gathered.

“This market has nothing to apologize for. Sometimes we think of ourselves as way out here on the edge but when you add up all the people who are coming in to do business in Minot and shop in Minot and have fun in Minot, we’ve got a really significant population in trade area that we’re attracting folks from,” said Wolsky.



Over the next few years, the survey projects that demand for retail trade including food and beverage will generate more than $162 million.

Already more than a half dozen retail and restaurants have shown interest in doing business in Minot, according to The Retail Coach.