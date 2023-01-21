BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A number of states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, and ours is no exception.

North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. This would apply to people in public schools, state agencies, and other places that get state funding.

The vote tally at the last debate came to 39 senators against the bill, and eight in favor.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee had said they agreed with the bill’s purpose, but that it was poorly written and would be difficult to enforce.