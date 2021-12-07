Bill the elf called into questioning in Williams County

Bill, the Williams County elf, has found himself in a bit of trouble…

Detective Caleb Fry took Bill in for some “intense” questioning after it was alleged he was stockpiling snowballs in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot.

North Dakotans are quite concerned about this suspicious suspect, with one woman commenting “Let me guess…Bills not talking. ” on the Facebook post, and another asking “What does his ‘wrap’ sheet look like?”

But we’re told not to worry, the sheriff’s office is handling the situation and everything is under control.