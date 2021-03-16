Bill to allow pink camouflage for hunters fails in the House

North Dakota hunters will not get the chance to sport their pink camouflage this season.

The North Dakota House decided not to pass Senate Bill 2143, which would have allowed big game hunters to wear solid or camouflage fluorescent pink.

Lawmakers made the argument that it would be difficult for hunters who are colorblind to see the pink hue.

Also, that the shade is not a highly visibility color and would be dangerous for hunters to sport.

“One of the problems going to a camouflage pattern is when you’re out in North Dakota’s prairie and the leaves are gone, the camouflage is the same color as the landscape. And so you lose half of the ability inside of the solid colors,” said Rep. Todd Porter, from Mandan.

One lawmaker who spoke in favor of the bill said they wanted to see it pass so that female hunters had another option, but the bill failed by a vote of 78 to 14.