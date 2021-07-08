Billings County scraps plans for controversial Badlands bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Officials in western North Dakota will not pursue plans to build a bridge over the Little Missouri River across the property of landowners who objected to the project.

The Billings County Commission scrapped the plans on Tuesday after a long dispute.

Family members who opposed the bridge had concerns is that it would have drawn oil-related traffic through the property.

Proponents of the bridge said it could help emergency responders gain better access to remote parts of the Badlands, as well as benefit the oil industry and tourism.