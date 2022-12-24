BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average.

A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how much Americans in 4,000 cities across the United States spend on the ten most essential utility bills, including electric, gas, water, health, and auto payments. The survey looked over 4,000 cities in the United States, including a few here in North Dakota.

Nine cities, including Bismarck, Mandan, Minot, Dickinson, and Williston, were included in Doxo’s in-depth study. Here, it was found that some cities in North Dakota not only feature pricey utility bills, but in some cases, that these costs can be drastically higher than the national average.

North Dakota’s average household bill cost is $1,937 per month –which is actually lower than the national average of $20,003. However, there are some cities in the state where this number is surpasses, or even dwarfed — with many major cities in KX’s coverage area being included in ND’s representatives of the study.

Surprisingly, the most expensive city in ND to live in bill-wise isn’t the capital at all, but Minot — which was ranked 848th most expensive out of the 4,000 cities analyzed. On average, the monthly bills in Minot were reported to be 25.6% higher than the national average (resulting in a total of $2,515 per month, or 44% of all household income). This huge raise is primarily due to the cost of health insurance, which is a whopping $831 compared to the national average of $123.

Coming in second was Bismarck, which maintained a larger overall spread of funds in every area, with auto insurance and auto loan prices being the largest imbalance between high state bills and lower national prices. The average overall monthly cost of utility bills in Bismarck is $2,232, which is 11.5% higher than the national average.

Following these two core cities, Dickinson and Williston also placed fairly highly. While their increase in bill cost when compared to the national average is lower, they each also exceed it, primarily due to increased costs in auto loans in 5th-most-expensive city Williston (which averages monthly utility bills of $2,100, a 4.9% increase from nationwide averages) and auto insurance in 3rd place Dickinson (which averages $2,223 in monthly bills, an 11% increase from the nation’s norms).

Fargo rounds out the list of the most expensive cities in ND when discussing utility bills is Fargo in fourth place, where bills cost an estimated $2,197 per month (4.9% higher than the national average). Of particular note here is, much like in Minot, the cost of health insurance — $539, over four times the national average cost.

The other four North Dakota cities included in the study were West Fargo, Mandan, Grand Forks, and Jamestown.

As well as putting the costs of each of these bills all in one place, Doxo’s study even determined the times and days that many of us pay our bills. The average time and days here are somewhat similar to those around the country: a good majority of us prefer to get our bills paid early in the morning or late at night, often in the middle of the week or weekends.

To view the budgeting and utility costs of the cities throughout North Dakota (and the United States, if you’ve got the time), visit any page of Doxo’s study (such as this one) and search for the city in question.