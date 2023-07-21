McHENRY, ND (KXNET) — A Binford man was killed Tuesday evening when the motorcycle he was driving left the road near McHenry, ejecting him.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on July 18th, 56-year-old Brian Swanson was driving his motorcycle east on 11th Street Northeast when he apparently left the roadway and drove into a ditch, where he was ejected and landed in a slough along the road. The motorcycle also landed in the slough.

Swanson was found deceased from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.