The City of Williston and Bird Rides, an electric scooter company, are partnering to bring e-scooters to the city by May 24.

Just in time for spring, Bird scooters will be available through an app and riders pay per minute — at no cost to the city.

The initial launch will include 25 to 50 scooters, the city said in a press release.

The scooters can be used on roads and bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 mph.

Bird scooters are also in Bismarck.