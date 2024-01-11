BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — More people are riding the buses of the Bis-Man Transit system than ever before.

According to year-end numbers, overall ridership on Bis-Man Transit increased 14 percent over 2022, with 188,287 passenger trips recorded. In 2022, 165,026 passenger trips were recorded.

Looking closer at the 2023 numbers, the fixed-route bus system provided 100,536 passenger trips, while the direct route paratransit bus system provided 87,751 passenger trips.

“The increase in ridership is an excellent indicator of why the service is so important for our communities,” said Bis-Man Transit Executive Director Deidre Hughes. “We are extremely pleased that the increase in public awareness and marketing efforts enabled us to exceed 100,000 trips on the CAT bus. This is something we didn’t know would be possible after the ridership hit we took in 2020 and 2021.”

Capital Area Transit, better known as the CAT, is Bis-Man Transit’s fixed-route public bus system serving Bismarck and Mandan. The CAT started in 2004 and currently runs five routes in Bismarck and one route in Mandan.

Bis-Man Transit’s paratransit service complements the fixed route service by providing transportation for those who are incapable of riding the fixed route service. Paratransit services are also available to senior citizens 70 years or older.